Welcome to 'land of Shiva', but 'curfew' must end: Shah Faesal on suspension of train service

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) chairman Shah Faesal on Wednesday said that the Amarnath Yatris are welcome to the ‘land of Shiva’ but the suspension of the train services during the yatra ‘must end’.

The JKPM chairman said that in last 30 years for first time the national highway was closed for civilian movement and has been again closed for the annual yatra.

On Tuesday, the Northern Railways decided to suspend train services between Qazigund and Banihal from 10 am to 3 pm, starting July 3 till completion of ongoing Amarnath Yatra.