'Well placed' to tackle prevailing COVID-19 surge: DC Srinagar

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday said the district administration was “well placed” to tackle the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the district, which has recorded over 435 percent increase in the daily infections in the last thirty days.

As per official figures by the Jammu and Kashmir government, Srinagar district has witnessed a 435.59 % increase in the daily reported cases from March 27 when it reported 118 virus infections to Monday April 26 when as many as 632 cases were recorded in the district.

Right since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Kashmir in March last year, Srinagar has emerged as the worst hit J&K district reporting the most number of cases as well as deaths at 39, 394 and 510 in order as on date. This translates to a fatality rate of 1.3 percent.

DC Srinagar while speaking to GK Web TV, said that they were “well placed as on date” even as he maintained he “won’t present a rosy picture” of the situation.

As for coming days, the DC Srinagar said the administration “won’t tolerate complacency in system”.

“We are preparing for coming days. There is no need to panic. We won’t let people suffer and will help them as much as possible,” Aijaz said.

The DC stressed on wearing of masks and urged the eligible people to get a COVID-19 jab at the nearest centre as vaccines were the only source of immunity against the deadly virus.

Over apprehensions regarding vaccinated people getting infected with the disease, the DC said such an infection was not as deadly as in non-vaccinated people “as proven by scientific evidence”.

As for the COVID-19 bed capacity, Aijaz said that 1300 beds had been dedicated to such patients in the district.

The DC Srinagar further claimed that of the 20, 000 Litres Per Minute (LPM) daily oxygen requirement at the hospitals, 16,000 LPM were catered to by the “in-built capacity” at the hospitals even as the supply is being augmented in coming days.

Apart from the oxygen plants at hospitals, 1000 LPM facility is being set up at Kashmir University while an equal capacity is being added to SMHS Hospital, he said.

“We will add 1500 LPM additional capacity in next two weeks and 2000 LPM will be added in next five days only,” added the DC Srinagar.