What gang is Kargil alliance: Cong to BJP

Days after Home Minister Amit Shah chastised Congress over joining Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the party Friday questioned BJP over its alliance with National Conference in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil (LAHDCK).

Home Minister Amit Shah had launched a scathing attack on Congress over its having a poll arrangement with PAGD for the DDC polls.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief, G A Mir launched a counter attack on Shah terming his party’s coalition with NC for LAHDC Kargil as “BJP’s double standards”.

Of the 26 elected members of the LAHDCK, 10 are from NC, eight from Congress and three from BJP while five are independents. The Ladakh Union Territory administration nominates four members to the 30-member LAHDCK. The council is headed by the NC’s Feroz Khan who is chief executive councilor.

“If having an alliance in Kashmir means Gupkar Gang, then what is it in Kargil,” Mir said. “They should answer with whom they are in alliance with in Kargil right now. They should make it clear to the country. Why double standards by BJP,” he said.