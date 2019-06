Also Read | Auto Draft

The President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi Friday questioned Home Minster Amit Shah about the kind of peace the BJP-led government wants in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, the AIMIM posted, “What sort of peace @AmitShah wants? Will he accept the talks offered by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq? Can you tell us the progress in the investigation into Shujaat Bukhari’s death? Are you for delimitation? Do you want peace of mind or peace of graveyard? (sic)”