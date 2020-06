Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, K. K. Sidha, today, handed over wheelchairs, sanitizers, masks, cotton, beta dine, napkins & other aids to Javid Ahmad Tak, the president of an NGO for distribution among specially abled children of Zeeba Appa Deaf and Dum School functioning at Bijbehara in presence of DSWO Dr Farhat Hussain and other officers.

These stocks were made available by Social Welfare Department, Anantnag costing of Rs 65000.