Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 1:08 PM

Widespread rains predicted for next 72 hours in J&K

Srinagar received traces of rain while it recorded a low of 10.4°C against 8.9°C on the previous night.
An elderly man covers his head with 'pheran', the traditional Kashmiri robe worn during winters, on a rainy day in Srinagar on Thursday March 11, 2021. GK File/Mubashir Khan
An elderly man covers his head with ‘pheran’, the traditional Kashmiri robe worn during winters, on a rainy day in Srinagar on Thursday March 11, 2021. GK File/Mubashir Khan

Rains lashed parts of Kashmir valley even as minimum temperatures rose amid a cloud cover, officials said on Wednesday.

The weatherman has predicted widespread rains in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 72 hours.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar received traces of rain while it recorded a low of 10.4°C against 8.9°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C above normal in the summer capital of J&K.  

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received 2.0mm of rain during 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a low of 7.4°C against previous night’s 4.9°C, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, received 3.8mm of rain and recorded a low of 5.3°C against 1.4°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 5.2mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 5.8°C against previous night’s 4.8°C, the official said.

Kupwara in north Kashmir had 0.3mm of rain and recorded a low of 7.7°C against 4.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, received 1.6mm recorded a low of 1.4°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night, the official said.  

Fairly widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is expected in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 72 hours, the official said.

