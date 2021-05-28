Wild bear with cubs descends into Bandipora village

A wild black bear with two cubs Friday descended into a densely-populated village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

However, the panic-stricken locals managed to ‘rescue’ the two cubs who apparently were separated from the mother bear at Gamroo village, a few kilometres from the district headquarters. A local, Manzoor Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that some locals of the village spotted two cubs inside the village graveyard.

Amid panic about the possible presence of the wild bear nearby, the locals, mostly youth managed to rescue both the cubs and later handed them over to the Wildlife officials.

“Many people had gathered to see the two playful cubs. Locals offered food to them,” Ahmad said.

Meanwhile, locals spotted the mother bear across the Arin stream.

“The bear tried to swim across into the village but after witnessing the presence of villagers, it was forced to wade back into the woods,” the locals said.

The separate videos of the bear and baby cubs also made rounds on social media.

A Wildlife official in BandiporaNazir Ahmad said that they would take care of the two baby cubs.

“Traps will be laid to catch hold of the mother bear,” he said.