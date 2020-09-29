Kashmir, Today's Paper
Tanghdar,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 2:22 AM

Will bring governance to grassroots: Advisor Farooq Khan

Attends series of programmes on his two-day visit to Karnah
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan visited Karnah area of Kupwara district on Tuesday, saying that government’s aim is to take governance to grassroots.

Earlier, on reaching Tangdhar the Advisor was briefed by District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg about the development profile of the district and preparations of B2V-3.

Also, on his way to Tangdhar, Advisor Khan visited historical Rest House at Sadnah Top, where he was apprised about the road connectivity during winter months. He asked SDM Karnah to ensure employing such mechanism so that road would remain open in winter months for the larger benefit of the people belonging to Karnah area of this frontier district.

He was also given a brief historical background of the Sadnah pass, also known as Nasthachun Gali, and the only road connecting Karnah to rest of the Kashmir valley.

He was also briefed about the rescue operations during winters by the Army and civil Administration.

Later, Advisor Khan witnessed a Volleyball match played between Kachihama Dynamic and Baghbella Sultan under the Shamasbari Volleyball Tournament. He interacted with the players distributed sports kits among them. The theme of the tournament was ‘Drugs Out, Sports In.’

On the occasion, SDM Karnah, Bilal Mohiddin Bhat; Brigadier Paramveer Singh; former legislators, Kafilur Rehman and Raja Manzoor; BDC chairman Tanghar, officers of the administration, PRIs, sports lovers and a large number of enthusiastic youth were present.

