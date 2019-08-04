Will fight attempts to abrogate special status with all might: National Conference

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday called for effective and immediate measures to instill confidence among the people saying that the party is willing to go an extra mile to defend the special status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

A meet of political affairs committee (PAC) was held here at the party head quarters Nawa e Subh, Srinagar. The meet was presided over by party vice president Omar Abdullah.

The meet was called to deliberate on the prevailing situation in the state. Party leadership unanimously impressed upon the government of India to clear the air on current Kashmir conundrum. The party leadership called for urgent measures to infuse confidence among the locals.

The party leadership in a marathon four hour meeting expressed concern over the uncertain and uptight situation in the state especially in the Kashmir region. The leaders unanimously asserted that the party will fight any infringement upon the special constitutional position of the state. Party leadership also asserted that the party is ready to go an extra mile to defend the state’s interests both inside and out side parliament. The leadership also urged the people to forge unity in these trying times. They necessitated for maintaining calm. The leadership said the need of the hour’s calls for well considered response to the situation.

The party president Dr Farooq Abdullah despite not keeping well, is in constant touch with the opposition parties at the centre.

The party is already fighting for Art 35-A, Art 370 both inside and outside parliament.

The party has already employed a battery of lawyers at the Delhi to put up a strong front at the Apex Court to protect Art 35 A and Art 370.

The leadership said the NC has always been at the fore front of protecting the interests of state and that the party will not allow any body to tinker with the special status of the state.