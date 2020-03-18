Will hear plea by Omar Abdullah's sister if Centre doesn't release him soon: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will take up the plea by Omar Abdullah’s sister if the Centre didn’t intend to release the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader from detention, said a media report.

According to Hindustan Times, the Supreme Court said it will hear on Wednesday the petition by Omar’s sister in the event of the Centre not releasing him.

Omar has been in detention under the Public Safety Act since August 5 last year, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

Last week, Omar’s father and NC president Farooq Abdullah walked out of his Gupkar residence, seven months after he was put under similar detention following the abrogation of Article 370 by the central government.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has defended Omar’s detention in the top court citing the leader’s “past conduct” and possibility of such conduct being repeated on his release, which may “prejudice the public order”, said the report.