Will leave no stone unturned to work for welfare of people: Arun Kumar Mehta

Mehta was appointed to the top post following incumbent CS, BVR Subrahmanyam's appointment in the Commerce Dept at the Centre.
Designate J&K Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta has said that the chance to serve in the newest capacity is an honour for him and he will “leave no stone unturned to work for the welfare of people”.

The incumbent Financial Commissioner, J&K Finance Department took to Twitter to thank people for their wishes soon after Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla gave his approval to his appointment to the top post.

A communique issued by Bhalla to J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said Mehta will take charge from the day Subrahmanyam relinquishes the charge and until further orders.

Bhalla asked J&K government to issue orders to this effect.

“A chance to serve J&K as a chief Secretary is indeed an honour for me. I will leave no stone unturned to work for the welfare of people. Thanks everyone for your wishes and blessings, ” Mehta wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, incumbent J&K Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam was appointed OSD in the Department of Commerce at the Centre by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

The ACC also appointed Subrahmanyam as Secretary Department of Commerce with effect from June 30 when the incumbent supperannuates.

