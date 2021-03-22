Kashmir, Today's Paper
Will never be part of dilution of statehood: Apni Party

Apni Party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir Monday said that his party was committed to its stand over the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and would never be part of its dilution.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that welcoming the District Development Council (DDC) members from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district at the Apni Party’s Srinagar office, Mir said, “Our party will leave no stone unturned until statehood of J&K is reinstated. This is my commitment on behalf of my party that we will never compromise on this issue even though some may give a silent nod to it.”

He said that the Apni Party’s doors were open for all those who want to work for the betterment of the people of J&K.

