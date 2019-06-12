Will not allow dilution of sanctity of state Constitution: Former legislators

Former legislators M Y Tarigami, Hakeem Mohd Yaseen, Engineer Rasheed, Syed Altaf Bukhari and Ghulam Hassan Mir met in Srinagar to discuss the prevailing political scenario in the State.

Also Read | No decision yet on release of political prisoners: Governor

The meeting focused on the issue of delimitation as is being reported by the media.

The leaders felt that any such move without following the due process can further alienate the people and will weaken the secular fabric of the state.

Also Read | ECI to discuss J&K Assembly polls in Delhi today

They urged the State and Central Governments not to vitiate the atmosphere by such attempts which will also be in violation of the Constitution.

They said that such issues must be left to the elected government of the state to discuss and decide.

Also Read | Will accord divisional status to Pir Panchal if voted to power: Mustafa Mir

These leaders asked the people to stand together for protection of the constitutional guarantees and appealed all political parties and members of civil society to unite for this common cause.

In a joint statement released to the press after the meeting, the leaders said they want to assure the people that they will not allow any design to dilute the sanctity of the state constitution and the aspirations of the people.