Will not give up till aim of Gupkar Declaration achieved: Khalida Shah

Awami National Conference (ANC) President Begum Khalida Shah Monday asserted that people of Jammu and Kashmir will not give up till aim of Gupkar Declaration was not achieved.

While taking a dig at the BJP, Shah said Article 370 and 35(A) that granted special status to erstwhile state of J&K, was always an eyesore for the BJP.

While addressing media persons at her residence, she said Article 370 was a fundamental right of people of J&K which was granted to them by the tallest Indian leaders including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru. She said the whole world came to know how this special right was snatched from Kashmiris last year.

“This step has not only affected people of Jammu and Kashmir but the whole India as well, which is evident from the fact that how China has reacted to it,” she said, adding that China was now encroaching territory in Ladakh. ANC President said people of J&K were disappointed with the Center’s decision and have resolved to fight this “illegal decision” till it was revoked and J&K Kashmir was restored to its position which it enjoyed before August 5 last year. “Gupkar declaration is the common sentiment of people of the state and it is only some paid agents who are on the side of the Central government”, she said.