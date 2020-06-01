Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 2, 2020, 1:26 AM

Will produce Sagar's detention record by June 10: Govt tells High Court

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 2, 2020, 1:26 AM
File Photo of Ali Sagar

J&K government on Monday informed the High Court that it would produce record related to the detention of National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar by June 10.

Sagar was detained on August 6 last year, a day after the Centre abrogated when Article 370 and bifurcated J&K State into two Union territories.

Subsequently, Sagar was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 5 this year, following which he challenged the detention order before the Court.

Senior Additional Advocate General BA Dar told the Court that he has filed counter affidavit and provided a copy to Sagar’s Counsel, ShujaulHaq.

The bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma listed the case for consideration on June 10 after Dar submitted that he would produce the detention record before the Court by then.

