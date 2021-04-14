'Will redress public grievances on priority'

Police on Wednesday promised redress of public grievances.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing a Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting at Police Station Qalamabad, SP Handwara Sandeep Gupta assured the locals, Aquaf committees of the area, panchs and sarpanchs, DDC Mawar, Numberdars, Traders Federation Qalamabad and transporters of the area that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority.

He said that their issues pertaining to civil administration would also be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal.

Gupta said that such meetings were conducted to solicit the suggestions and support of the people for better policing and would be conducted in the future as well.

The SP Handwara said that he and his subordinate officers were round-the-clock available for redress of public grievances.

He asked the participants for their full cooperation in adherence to the guidelines as well as health advisories issued by government from time-to-time in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was also attended by SDPO Handwara and SHO Police Station Qalamabad.