Kashmir
GK Editor
UPDATED: July 10, 2019, 12:56 PM

Will repatriate body of PaK minor fished out from Kishengaga river: Police

GK Editor
UPDATED: July 10, 2019, 12:56 PM

Jammu Kashmir Police on Wednesday said they were waiting for authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir to repatriate the body of a minor whose body was fished out of Kishenganga river in Gurez valley of Bandipora district on Tuesday.

A senior police official told Greater Kashmir that they are in the process of tie-up with the concerned people from the other side of the border.

Trending News

Security situation in J&K improved: MHA

SAC reviews development status of hydro, solar power projects

Maintain heightened surveillance on all fronts: Governor to CRPF

VP Masoodi is chairperson Women & Child Rights Commission

“Hopefully by today evening we may get a response. The process for repatriation of the body is already under process. Whatever legal and other formalities have to be followed will be done after we get a response from there,” he said.

The official said that the boy was identified by some Facebook pages operating from across the border after it was retrieved from Kishenganga in Achoora village of Gurez.

Reports circulating on social media identified the boy as Aabid Sheikh son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh of Minimarg in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Latest News

No blanket ban on civilian movement on national highway during Amarnath yatra: Div Com

Facebook to double women workforce globally in 5 years

Pakistani news anchor gunned down in Karachi

UN rights expert urges US action over Khashoggi killing

A post on Facebook said that the boy had gone missing from his home on July 08 at around 11 am.

A purported video of minor boy’s parents also surfaced on Facebook yesterday, appealing the authorities from both sides of the border to bring back his body.

Kishenganga river flows from Gilgit-Baltistan (Pakistan administered Kashmir) where it is known as Neelum river.

The police official said that the boy may had drowned there and his body reached Gurez with the flow of water.

Tagged in , ,
Related News