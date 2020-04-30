Kashmir, Today's Paper
May 1, 2020

Will result in hardships to employees: HCBA

The High Court Bar Association on Thursday criticized the decision by the Centre to transfer the cases related to the service matters of J&K employees to Central Adminstartive Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh.

In a teleconferencing meeting, the Association took note of issuance of notification by the Centre providing for exercise of jurisdiction over the service matters by the CAT.

“It would result in filing of fresh service matters before the service tribunal and transfer of all pending service matters in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir to the tribunal. It will result in hardships to the employees who seek dispensation of justice,” said a statement. “The location of tribunal at Chandigarh would deprive all classes of employes from getting their grievances redressed due to incurring of heavy expenses in travelling to Chandigarh and hiring legal services.”

The Association suggested to the authorities to provide circuit benches for dealing with service matters at Srinagar so as to mitigate sufferings of service class.

It is impressed upon the authorities to take appropriate remedial measures by setting up circuit benches for J&K and Ladakh,” said the statement.

