'Will support efforts for restoration of Art 370'

Peoples Democratic Front Chairman, Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen on Sunday clarified that whosoever will strive for restoration of Articles 370 and 35A will get his support unconditionally.

Yaseen said Articles 370 and 35A were approved under Constitution but unfortunately the provisions were snatched through an illegal move.

“Whosoever will work to get back Articles 370 and 35A will get my unconditional support and whosoever will oppose the special status to J&K, is not a well-wisher of the people,” said Yaseen.

He said he was not part of Gupkar Declaration earlier, but maintained some leaders have called him to join them. “But it is possible only after discussing the matter with senior party leaders,” he said.

He maintained that political leaders should come clear and people of J&K should be given concrete program regarding the efforts to strive for restoration of J&K’s special position.“People should not be kept in dark. They should be given clear and concrete program how to bring special status of J&K back. Political parties should also clear confusions whether they will fight elections in absence of Articles 370 and 35A?” Yaseen said.