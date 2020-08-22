Will work for restoration of J&K's unique identity: NC

National Conference on Saturday asserted that “spiteful measures” which were undertaken by the Centre on August 5 last year have not fared well in any region of J&K, saying the party will fight for the restoration of unique identity of J&K.

A statement said a meeting of district Srinagar party functionaries, which was presided over by NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, was held here at party headquarters here. The meeting was attended by NC’s additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Shammi Oberoi, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Salman Ali Sagar, Sabiya Qadri, Showkat Ahmed Mir, Peer Afaq and others including GN Bhat, JS Azad, Ahsan Pardesi, Jahangir Yaqoob Wani, Mudasir Shahmiri, GN Tailbali and Qaisar Jalali.

In his maiden address to the workers after his release from incarceration Sagar expressed gratitude to party functionaries for holding the party flag high during the most tumultuous and challenging times post unilateral abrogation of state’s unique constitutional status.

He expressed deep anguish over the “confabulations which were churned out to demean and dismember the people’s representatives” of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the bond that National Conference share with people of J&K was age old and watered by the mutual trust.

“Our party has survived various watershed moments since its inception on account of its deep-seated connection with people of J&K. The party will continue to mirror the aspirations of people. No power on earth can brush-off National Conference from the political scene of J&K since we draw our sustenance from people. Time has again proven that National Conference is the true representative voice of the people of J&K and NC is not just a party, but a movement,” said Sagar.

He said J&K was at crossroads and the democracy has been lent dysfunctional. “The opposition has been repressed, political voices dismembered and the economy in shambles; the onset of global pandemic has only aggravated the already grim scenario prevailing post august measures of last year. Every single sector is ailing, what good has been achieved by successive elected governments since 1996 has been put into a chasm,” he said.

Nasir Aslam Wani said National Conference owing to its representative character and deep-rooted bond with people has been in a line of fire from such forces as were inimical towards genuine interests of people of J&K. He said the way party remained together since August last year shows how deeply rooted the party was amongst people of J&K.

“Politics for us is a medium to serve people and give voice to the socio-political aspirations of people of J&K. The tragedy that befell on us on August 5 last year has deeply enraged us but has failed to dent our determination. The way the peace loving people of J&K withstood the assault on their identity also merits appreciation. The measures have also not fared well in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” Wani said.

He said NC would continue to work on the “sacred mission” of restoring what was snatched from people of J&K on August 5 last year. Many party leaders also spoke on the occasion.