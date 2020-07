Windstorm on Sunday evening wrecked havoc in north Kashmir’s Sopore town and its outskirts by uprooting trees, damaging houses, orchards and standing crops.

The windstorm which started at about 7.30 pm and continued for an hour damaged rooftops of dozens of houses and uprooted trees along road sides at various places including Jalalabad, Warpora, Bypass Sopore, Sangrama and Fruit mandi road, in the town