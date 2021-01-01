Winter Carnival at Pahalgam witnesses rush of tourists

As part of New Year celebrations, world famous tourist spot Pahalgam reverberated with music, art and other colourful activities which saw participation of a large number of tourists.

The event was organised by Department of Tourism and JK Tourism Development Corporation jointly.

CEO, Pahalgam Development Authority, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani was the Chief guest on the occasion while Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, officers of Tourism Department, SDM, Pahalgam and other officers besides representatives of hotels, guest houses and restaurants were also present on the occasion.

In his remarks, the CEO, PDA, welcomed the tourists staying at the tourist destination while hoping they would find their stay memorable. He assured all support and assistance to the tourists on the part of administration. Hundreds of tourists who are enjoying the winter stay at Pahalgam attended the event.

Famed artists including singer Shafi Sopori and his group of artists enthralled the audience with some popular numbers and acting skills. Anchors and comperes of Red FM also kept the audience glued through their skilful conduct of the programme.

Later a cracker show was also held in which a number of tourists participated.

The world famous tourist destination, Pahalgam is witnessing a heavy footfall of tourists these days.

It may be recalled here that immediately after the COVID unlock process was started in J&K, the Tourism Department has taken a series of steps and held a number of event for the revival of tourism which included a recent two day Pahalgam festival and other events which has led to a steady increase in the tourist inflows.