'Winter Preparedness Plan for J&K soon'

In a bid to assess the preparedness of the Power Development Department for the ensuing winter season, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha conducted a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The Lt Governor directed the officers concerned to ensure necessary advance procurement and decentralized distribution of critical components like transformers, poles, and other material for inaccessible and potentially snow bound areas in view of the upcoming winter season. He also directed for submission of a ‘Winter Preparedness Plan’ within a week.

Observing the need to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor directed to ensure quality check on the procurement of transformers and other critical equipments so that their shelf life remains longer. He also directed the officers to ensure no unscheduled power curtailment in the metered areas. The Lt Governor also directed that the long-pending projects be completed on priority. He also directed the officers to look into the high damage rate of transformers in the UT and to submit an action plan lower it to the national average.

Those present in the meeting included Advisors to Lt Governor, KK Sharma and Farooq Khan; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary, PDD, Rohit Kansal; Managing Director JPDCL Yasha Mudgal; Managing Director KPDCL, Mohammad Aijaz Asad; Chief Engineers and other senior officers, in person and through video conferencing.