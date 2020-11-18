Winter Preparedness|Essential commodities for 6 months stocked in Kupwara's border areas:Government

The government Wednesday said adequate stock of essential commodities including rice, sugar, LPG, kerosene oil and flour had been dumped in Kupwara district’s border areas that remain cutoff following snowfall in winters.

Assistant Director, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kupwara, Mudasir Ahmad Wani said, “Dumping of essentials for six months in snowbound areas of Karnah, Keran, Machil, Budnambal, Jamgund and Kumkandhi has already been completed.”

Every year, the administration stocks essentials in these areas to meet the needs of the people.

“The administration has also kept a stock for many snowbound areas of Lolab, Upper Rajwar, Mawer and Upper Qaziabad,” he said. The district administration has stored 44699.06 quintals of rice, 10345.43 quitals of flour, 122.64 quintals of sugar, 15,000 LPG cylinders and 72,000 litres of kerosene oil for Karnah.

For Machil, 12417.27 quintals of rice, 2892.76 quintals of flour, 30.48 quintals of sugar, 700 LPG cylinders and 15,000 litres of kerosene oil have been stored. For Keran, the administration has stored 4450.87 quintals of rice, 1168.31 quintals of flour, 8.46 quintals of sugar, 600 LPG cylinders and 4000 litres of kerosene oil.

For the inhabitants of Budnamal, Jumgund and Kumkandhi areas, which are comparatively small areas, the administration has kept stock of 2684.77, 1113.96, 626.62 quintals of rice, 398.92, 226.98, 109.27 quintals of flour and 4.68 and 1.92 quintals of sugar respectively earlier this year.

Besides storing essential commodities, this year the district administration has decided to provide helicopter services for these areas so that the residents can have access to other parts of the country during winter.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, AnshulGarg said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his visit to Kupwara had announced helicopter services to the cutoff areas following which administration took note of the directions. “From this year onwards, helicopter services will be provided to these areas,” he said.