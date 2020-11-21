Winter Preparedness|Sufficient stock of essentials in Ganderbal: Govt

The authorities Friday said that sufficient stock of essential commodities had been kept available in Ganderbal district to ensure that people do not feel any hardships during the winter.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Assistant Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department, Ganderbal, Naseer Ahmed Baba said the administration had made sufficient stock of essential commodities available ahead of the winters.

He said that sufficient stock of essential commodities had been kept available for the winter in Ganderbal. “We have stored 14,346 quintals of rice, 19.41 quintals of sugar, 19,800 LPG cylinders and 36,000 litres of kerosene oil for the snow-bound areas of Ganderbal district,” he said.

He said apart from snow-bound areas, sufficient stock of essential commodities was available for other areas.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday visited Ganderbal and chaired a meeting of the officers to review winter preparedness in Ganderbal district.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal; SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal; ADC, ACR, SE PDD and executive engineers of various engineering wings attended the meeting.

DC Ganderbal briefed the advisor about the arrangements put in place to combat any contingency during winters through.

The DC said that adequate stock of essential commodities had been dumped at the identified places in the district.

He said the snow-clearance plan had already been put in place and required machinery and manpower kept in the state of readiness.