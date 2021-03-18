Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 5:26 PM

With approach road blocked by landslides, woman dies on way to hospital in north Kashmir's Uri

Executive Engineer of the PMGSY Sub-division- Uri, Peer Shah Jahan told GNS that landslides “continue to occur in the area due to rains”.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 18, 2021, 5:26 PM
Photo Courtesy: GNS
Photo Courtesy: GNS

A 25-year-old woman died allegedly due to delay in treatment caused by blockade of the road leading to the hospital in Churanda village along the Line of Control in Uri area of northern Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Quoting Nazir Ahmad Dader, uncle of the deceased, Zareena Begum, 25, wife of Naseer Ahmad Dader of Churanda Uri, news agency GNS reported that Zareefa had very high fever and had to be carried by locals on a stretcher towards Uri Hospital as the Uri to Churanda road is blocked since March 8 near Koli Nala due to landslides following heavy rains earlier this month.

Zareefa however died on the way to hospital, Nazir said, with locals blaming the authorities for  “negligence” in clearing the road.

“While PMGSY department failed to restore the road for traffic, a young woman died as a consequence,” a local said.  

“Had the road been opened with promptitude, a precious life might have been saved.” 

Executive Engineer of the PMGSY Sub-division- Uri, Peer Shah Jahan told GNS that landslides “continue to occur in the area due to rains”.  

“Work is ongoing and I am hopeful that the road will be opened in the next two to three days for traffic,” he added.

