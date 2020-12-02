Withdraw 30% bus fare hike: RTO Kashmir to bus operators

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Kashmir Wednesday directed the bus and mini-bus operators of Kashmir division to withdraw 30 percent bus fare hike.

In a statement issued here, he asked the bus and mini-bus operators to only charge the authorised fare being charged prior to the order No 31-JK (TR) of 2020 dated June 22, 2020.

“Any deviation will be viewed very seriously and action as warranted under the Motor Vehicle Act and rules will be initiated against the defaulters,” the RTO, Kashmir said.

The government has already withdrawn the 30 percent fare hike ordered to limit the number of people travelling in passenger buses and mini buses as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID19.

The government had vide its order No 62-JK (TR) 2020 dated December 1, 2020, withdrew the 30 percent of fare hike.