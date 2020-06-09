Withdraw discriminatory SRO 202: Tarigami to LG

CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami on Tuesday urged J&K Lt Governor, G C Murmu to withdraw “discriminatory” SRO 202.

In a letter written to the LG, Tarigami said J&K administration’s decision to make new appointments in various government departments under SRO 202 has once again disappointed thousands of job aspirants in the region.

“Already there was huge uncertainty among job aspirants in J&K due to the new Domicile rules. The SRO 202 has increased it further,” he said.

He said employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir were already far and few. “With new Domicile rules and SRO 202, the educated youth in the region will feel suffocated and nowhere to go,” Tarigami said.

“I urge the J&K administration to look into the matter and withdraw this discriminatory SRO so that the newly appointed employees of Jammu and Kashmir government are not placed at the disadvantageous position,” Tarigami said.