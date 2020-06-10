Withdraw SRO 202 immediately: Vakil to Govt

Peoples Conference (PC) Senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil on Wednesday urged the Governor GC Murmu-led administration to immediately revoke SRO 202 to end discrimination and bring parity among government employees of Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay.

In a statement, Vakil termed the SRO both anti-youth and anti-employees. “The issue is lingering for years. It should be rolled back now without any delay as it is against the basic spirit of job policy,” said Vakil.

Terming it against the spirit of job policy, Vakil said the SRO was implemented by then PDP-BJP government and has been facing opposition from both government employees as well as educated youth since then.

He said a huge chunk of unemployed educated youth were aggrieved and agitated over the SRO. “The SRO 202 has demoralised the employees. A large number of employees who were appointed in different departments since 2015 are facing injustice and huge parity in salaries. Keeping in view the principle of equal pay for equal work, the government must do away with this SRO as soon as possible,” Vakil said.

He described the SRO as “unconstitutional” and anti-youth and also amounting to grave injustice besides violation of principle of “equal pay for equal work.”

Vakil urged the administration to withdraw the SRO forthwith and modify new rules without any delay and look into the matter on priority in the larger interest of employees.