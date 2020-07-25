Withholding wages of daily-rated workers grave injustice: NC

National Conference on Saturday expressed concern over withholding of wages of daily wagers, casual and seasonal labourers, working in different departments, saying withholding of the wages to nearly 65,000 appointees during the COVID19 pandemic was grave injustice.

Drawing attention of the government towards the plight of daily wagers, casuals and seasonal employees, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said Eid ul Azha was approaching and that thousands of employees who were working tirelessly on ground combating the COVID19 crises were without salaries and wages.

“These workers are already suffering. The unfortunate lot gets diminutive remuneration for their toil and even that paltry amount is not paid to them on time; in some departments such employees have been without salaries for around a year now,” Imran said.

He said the appointees were feeling abandoned by the government. “It has become really hard for them to survive as most of them have no other financial source to bank on. These casual and need-based labourers, seasonal and daily wagers are frontline workers. It’s a shame that they are being neglected like this,” he said.

Imran said with each passing day the crises was deepening and these people were made to suffer for no fault of theirs.

“If the government continues with its attitude the financial condition of such employees will further erode and hamper their morale to combat the prevailing pandemic. Why it that the ruling regime has to be jostled every time to do its duty?” he said.

Imran said thousands of daily wagers, contractual, need-based, and seasonal employees working in various departments have been running from pillar to post to have their issues redressed.

“Each time they are served hollow promises which unfortunately never get implemented. These employees are undergoing penury and are finding it difficult to meet the expenses of their households, and education of their children. Most of these employees are debt-ridden and cash strapped,” Imran said.

Meanwhile, a party delegation led by MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, and Hasnain Masoodi visited residence of late Dr Syed Muhammad Shafi at Khiram Sirhama, and condoled with his bereaved family.

The MPs expressed unison with the grief-stricken family, especially his son Syed Sabha and offered fateh for the deceased. The delegation also comprised party’s provincial Secretary, Showkat Mir, Syed Tauqeer, and Peer Muhammad Hussain. Later, the party’s district President Anantnag, Altaf Ahmed Kaloo, GN Bhat, Safdar Ali and Javaid Rahim Bhat also visited the bereaved family.