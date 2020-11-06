Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 12:23 AM

Woman among 2 killed in Kupwara road accident

Two persons including a woman were killed while three others sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Kupwara on Friday morning.

Police said prima facie investigations suggested that a Maruti car (CH03A-2071) collided with a truck (JKO3-8559) near Mughalpora Kupwara, resulting in on-the-spot death of the driver of the Maruti car while four others sustained critical Injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Sub District Hospital Kupwara where one among them, Jana Begam, wife of Muhammad Younus Khatana of Ucher Magam, Handwara succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Maruti car, who died, has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Deedar, son of Saifullah Din of Kupwara.

The injured were identified as Dawood Ahmad Khtana, son of Younus Ahmad Khatana and Ghulam Rasool Khatan of Ucher Magam and Masrat Begum, wife of Ashfaq Ahmad of Shatwari Nagri.

All the injured are undergoing treatment at SDH Kupwara.

