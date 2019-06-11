Woman among five held over alleged gang-rape, blackmailing of girl in Sumbal

Five people, including a woman, were held by the police in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district over the alleged gangrape and blackmailing of a girl, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said that a girl (name withheld) was raped by a person few months ago in Nowgam area of Sumbal.

In their complaint, the family alleged that the accused blackmailed the girl and subsequently she was raped by more persons.

The official said the victim’s family registered a complaint with Sumbal police few days ago.

He said a case vide FIR no 109/2019 U/S 376D, 342, 506, 366, 420, 109/RPC was registered by the police.

Acting swiftly on the directions of the SSP-Bandipora, Sumbal police arrested five persons including a woman. “Further investigation of the case is going on,” he said.