Woman among two killed, three injured in Kupwara road accident

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and three others injured in a road accident in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.

They said that a private vehicle (CH03A-2071) collided with a truck (JKO3-8559) in Hatmulla area of the district.

The driver identified as Shabir Ahmad Deedar son of Saifullah Din of Kupwara died on the spot while four others sustained critical injuries and were shifted to a hospital.

However, one among them, identified as Jana Begum, wife of Mohammad Younus Khatana of Ucher Magam Handwara, succumbed at the facility, the officials said, as per news agency GNS.

The injured include Dawood Ahmad Khtana son of Younus Ahmad Khatana, Ghulam Rasool Khatana, both residents of Ucher Magam and Masrat Begum wife of Ashfaq Ahmad of Shatwari Nagrii. They were shifted to SDH Kupwara for specialised treatment.