Woman arrested in Bandipora for 'abetting' daughter-in-law's suicide

Police on Saturday arrested a woman from this district in the case of suicide by her daughter-in-law earlier this month.

The 55-year-old woman hailing from Chittaybanday village of the district was “formally arrested” by police amid the ongoing investigation in the case, said an official.

The official said the woman has been charged with “abetting the crime and subjecting her daughter-in-law to cruelty.”

According to another police official, the 30-year-old daughter-in-law had on July10 self-immolated by spraying kerosene on herself at her in-laws home in Chitthaybanday.

She had received 90 percent burn injuries. Hailing originally from Ahitmulla village, the daughter-in-law was shifted to district hospital Bandipora, wherefrom she was referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital in critical condition.

Survived by three children, she, however, succumbed to her injuries at the city hospital.

In a statement recorded by the police while she was in the hospital, the deceased woman had alleged “mental harassment from her in-laws”, the official said.

Acting on her statement and after interrogating her in-laws, the police said “during the investigation offence 309 IPC was converted into offence 306 IPC as well as offence 498 A-IPC is also added in the instant case during the investigation.”

The police said the,” accused woman has been formally arrested in the case. Her random sampling for COVID test was done,” said the official.

He said the accused woman tested positive for COVID19 and was later shifted to Pazalpora isolation facility.