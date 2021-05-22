Woman attempts suicide in central Kashmir's Budgam, hospitalized

A woman allegedly attempted to end her life by consuming a poisonous substance at her home in Trajbal area of Chararisharief in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that the woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident.

As per sources, her condition is said to be stable at the hospital.

An official said that the reason behind the alleged suicide attempt was not immediately known.

He said police have started investigation into the matter.