Woman dead, husband injured as car falls into Chenab river near J&K's Doda

In a tragic road incident, a middle-aged woman was killed and her husband received serious injuries while another is missing after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into Chenab River in Gharsoo area of Doda on Sunday.

A police official said that a car (bearing registration number DL9CP 9813) which was on its way from Jammu to Panchai went out of the driver’s control in Gharsoo area, on Batote-Kishtwar NH-244, and rolled down into river Chenab.

Police, Chenab Rescuers and locals immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the elderly couple to Associate Hospital GMC Doda, where doctors declared the woman as brought dead.

The police official said that another person who was also travelling in the car is still missing.

When contacted, Medical Superintendent, Associate Hospital GMC Doda, Dr Yudhvir Singh said that two elderly persons were brought to the facility. He said the woman was brought dead, while her husband who has suffered a head injury was in a critical condition.

The deceased was identified as Bakela Devi (48) and her injured husband as Lekh Raj 65.

A rescue operation is going on to trace the missing person.