Woman dies, 3 injured in Uri accident

A woman died while three others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road in Uri area of Baramulla district on Monday, Police said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Nazira Begum of Daragutliyan Uri.

Police said that the vehicle (JK05F-6513) was on way to Uri when it skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of the woman and injuries to three persons.

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.