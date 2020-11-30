Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Uri,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 12:41 AM

Woman dies, 3 injured in Uri accident

Altaf Baba
Uri,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 12:41 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A woman died while three others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road in Uri area of Baramulla district on Monday, Police said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Nazira Begum of Daragutliyan Uri.

Trending News
People take rest on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on a sunny day. File Photo: Habib Naqash/ GK

Minimum temperatures improve further in J&K, Ladakh

Voting underway in 2nd phase of DDC polls in J&K

DC inspects distribution, strong rooms for phase-II polls at B'la

Follow path shown by Guru Nanak Devji: Raina

Police said that the vehicle (JK05F-6513) was on way to Uri when it skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of the woman and injuries to three persons.

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Related News