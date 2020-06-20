Woman dies after consuming poison

A woman in Kupwara died after consuming poison on Saturday even as her family alleged that there was no doctor available at the Kupwara sub-district hospital where she was brought for hospitalisation.

Hailing from Awoora Muqam Kupwara, the woman had consumed poison on Saturday morning and was immediately rushed to the sub-district Hospital Kupwara.

The family alleged that on their arrival at SDH Kupwara there was no doctor available and they were asked to shift the patient to Government Higher Secondary School which has been setup as temporary OPD.

“As we reached OPD at Higher Secondary School Kupwara, we were again asked to go back to SDH Kupwara for treatment,” said Sajad Ahmad.

He said after reaching SDH Kupwara, they were again asked to go back to HSS Kupwara.

“As her condition deteriorated, we took her to a private clinic at Bramri Kupwara where doctor declared her brought dead,” said Sajad.

Sajad said the family was crying for medical help for an hour during which the patient was alive but pushing her from one place to another without medication made her condition critical and she passed away in the lap.

Her body was sent to Handwara district hospital for autopsy.

Block Medical Officer Kupwara Dr Zaffar said that since the patient was brought at SDH Kupwara which is functioning as COVID 19 hospital, therefore the emergency patients are referred to district hospital Handwara.

“The patient arrived early morning and some cops deployed there had suggested to shift her to OPD centre instead of district hospital Handwara and meantime the patient had died,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg has sought a report and promised action if any official at SDH Kupwara was found callous.