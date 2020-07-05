Kashmir, Today's Paper
Woman dies in road accident in Anantnag

A woman died while her husband was injured in a road accident in south Kashmir Anantnag district on Sunday.

A police official said late evening the duo travelling on a motorcycle( JK03 G-7099)were hit by a tipper(JK 13-6468) at Donipwa village in the outskirts of the town.

The mishap left the woman dead on spot and husband is critically injured.

The deceased was identified as Nasreena Banoo, of Wangam village of Kokernag.

“Her husband Javid Ahmad Khan, who was driving the motorcycle suffered critical injuries in the accident and was shifted to nearby GMC; Anantnag, “an official said.

He was later referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Police has taken cognizance of the matter and registered a case in this regard.

