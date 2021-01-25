Kashmir, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:48 AM

Woman dies of asphyxiation

Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 3:48 AM
Representational Photo

A woman died of asphyxiation at her house in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

She was identified as MasoodaAkhtar, 37, wife of late Abdul Rashid Dobi of Karewa Colony, Bijbehara.

An official said that Akhtar and her daughter were found unconscious at their home at Karewa Colony, Bijbehara.

The duo was immediately shifted to sub district hospital.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr B S Tulla said, “The woman was declared brought dead on arrival but her daughter was discharged after treatment.”

He said the woman had apparently died of asphyxiation caused by coal bukhari (heater).

