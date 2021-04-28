Woman dies, three critically injured in Uri accident

A woman died while three others including deceased woman’s husband were critically injured after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge at Nawarunda village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, an official said.

He said that the vehicle (JK04E- 5046) was on way to Uri and when it reached Nawarunka, the driver of lost control over the wheel while negotiating a curve.

The vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, resulting in critical injuries to four persons.

The injured were identified as Khurshid Ahmad Kohli, his wife Pakeeza Begum, Muhammad Abbas Kohli and Abdul Gafoor.

The injured were immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Uri where Pakeeza Begum was declared dead on arrival.

Among the injured, Khurshid Ahmad Kohli was rushed to Government Medical College Associate Hospital Baramulla where he is being treated for injuries.