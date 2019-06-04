Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 5, 2019, 12:51 AM

Woman ends life by jumping into river

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 5, 2019, 12:51 AM

A 40-year old woman committed suicide by jumping into a river in Poonch district on Tuesday.

Reports said that Surinder Kour Singh of Mohalla Azad, Poonch jumped into the river from a bridge early in the morning.

Trending News

Rajnath for making peace a permanent feature in J&K

Hails soldiers' resolve at world's highest battlefield

Amit Shah holds internal security meet, focus on J&K

Militants attack police station Shopian, kill cop, flee with his rifle

'Militant, associate killed in Shopian'

Also Read |  Highways re-open after brief closure

Soon after the incident, local volunteers and police launched a rescue operation. According to reports, the body of the woman was washed away nearly two kilometers downstream from the spot she jumped into the river. The body was later taken to district hospital Poonch for medico legal formalities, they said.

Also Read |  Daily wagers threaten Secretariat gherao

A police officer said that investigation has been initiated in the case.

Related News