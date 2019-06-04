Woman ends life by jumping into river

A 40-year old woman committed suicide by jumping into a river in Poonch district on Tuesday.

Reports said that Surinder Kour Singh of Mohalla Azad, Poonch jumped into the river from a bridge early in the morning.

Soon after the incident, local volunteers and police launched a rescue operation. According to reports, the body of the woman was washed away nearly two kilometers downstream from the spot she jumped into the river. The body was later taken to district hospital Poonch for medico legal formalities, they said.

A police officer said that investigation has been initiated in the case.