Woman found dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in SK Payeen village near Wular vintage park along the Wular lake in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

According to the officials, the woman (name withheld), who was in her early twenties, hailed from Laharwalpora village of the district and had reportedly run into some dispute with her in-laws.

Meanwhile, an official said, the police have reached the spot and have started an investigation.

The officials said that the medico-legal formalities will be conducted and specimens sent to FSL for further investigation in this regard.