Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: December 21, 2020, 10:49 AM

Woman found dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: December 21, 2020, 10:49 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in SK Payeen village near Wular vintage park along the Wular lake in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday. 

According to the officials, the woman (name withheld), who was in her early twenties, hailed from Laharwalpora village of the district and had reportedly run into some dispute with her in-laws. 

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

The Mist released at Dolphin International School

SNEA condoles demise

Representational Photo

DDC poll results| Day of disappointments and cheer, outrage and promises in Bandipora

In Ganderbal, 5 women win DDC polls, vow to work for women empowerment

Meanwhile, an official said, the police have reached the spot and have started an investigation.

The officials said that the medico-legal formalities will be conducted and specimens sent to FSL for further investigation in this regard.

Tagged in
Related News