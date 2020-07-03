Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 12:04 AM

Woman injured in bear attack

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 12:04 AM
Representational Pic

A female Hanifa Bano of Faqir Gujri was seriously injured after she was attacked by a bear in the forest here.

The reports said that the woman had gone to nearby forest to collect grass for her animals, when she was mauled by a bear.

“What happened to her up in the nearby forest is nothing compared to what she faces now due to poverty. She cannot afford good medical treatment to recover fully,” said Abdul Ahmad, her neighbor.

The victim has daughters waiting for her at home with husband besides her at SKIMS. He said that the victim needs financial help no matter whether it comes from a common man or from authorities.

