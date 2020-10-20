Woman injured in bear attack in Tral

A woman was critically injured on Tuesday after a bear attacked her in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to locals, the woman was identified as Fata Banoo wife of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah. The animal escaped after some locals, who were present nearby rushed towards to help the woman. The injured was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment.

A team of wildlife officials later reached the spot and installed a cage to catch the animal.

The incident created panic in the area and residents preferred staying indoors, some locals said.