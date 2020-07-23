Woman injured in cross-LoC firing in Kupwara

A woman was injured after Pakistani army resorted to ceasefire violation in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district on Wednesday night, said an army spokesperson.

He said the woman was injured when several shells landed in Hajitra village on the Line of Control (LoC). The woman was later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Pakistani army targeted forward posts during the ceasefire violation. Our forces gave befitting response with precision,” said the spokesperson.

This evening, the spokesperson said, Pakistan army again resorted to ceasefire violation in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district, by targeting forward posts on the LoC, which was responded to with befittingly.