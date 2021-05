Two days after a teenage girl was killed in a mysterious blast in Hamdwara, her mother succumbed to injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Saturday.

Sara Begum was severely injured when a rusted explosive which she and her daughter had reportedly brought home after finding it abandoned in Chowkibal forests where they had gone to collect wild vegetables.

It later exploded at their home, leaving both critically injured. The daughter had died the same day.