Woman killed, 3 injured in Kupwara road accident

A woman was killed and three members of her family were injured in an accident in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

Police said that the accident took place in Potushie near JawaharNavodayaVidyalaya (JNV) when a vehicle (JK09B-3517) they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge.

“Initial reports suggest that due to the slippery condition of the road, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheel,” Police said.

The woman Zoona Begum, wife of Abdul Khaliq died on the spot while three others – Naseer Ahmad, his wife Jameela Begum and another woman ShabeenaAkther were injured, Police said.

The injured were rushed to Sub District Hospital Kupwara for treatment where they are stated to be stable, Police said.