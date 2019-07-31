Woman killed, health employee injured in cross-border shelling in Gurez

A woman was killed and a health employee injured in cross-border shelling in Bagtore area of Gurez in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

An official said that Rahme Begum wife of Abdul Ahad a resident of Dassi Bagtore died due to heavy shelling from across the border.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

He said that Rahme was injured after heavy artillery firing started from across the border last night.

“She was taken to CHC Dawar from where she was shifted to district hospital Bandipora. As her condition deteriorated she was referred to SMHS in the morning, however, she succumbed on the way and declared dead on arrival at SMHS,” he said.

He said that a health employee identified as Manzoor Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad a resident of Naidkhai Sumbal was also injured in the cross border shelling.

Manzoor, who is posted in Bagtore at a health center, has been shifted to CHC Dawar where his condition is stated to be stable.

A senior police official said that cross border shelling started last night at LoC near Bagtore sector.

“Initially Pakistan resorted to heavy artillery shelling and firing. Later the artillery firing stopped, however, small arms firing is still going on intermittently, ” he said.

The residents in Bagtore area have been shifting to safer places in view of shelling.

