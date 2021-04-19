Woman killed, two injured in Karnah accident

A woman was killed while two minor girls were injured in a road accident in Nachain area of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

An official said that the accident took place when a cab (JK09-2710) skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge resulting in the death of a women and injuries to two minor girls. The trio was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Tanghdar where 30-year-old Rukhsana Begum, wife of Tasleem Ahmad Lone of Tanghdar was declared brought dead while two other minor siblings identified as Zohara Shameem and Zoya Shameem, daughters of Shameem Ahmad of Hayama Kupwara were stated to be stable.